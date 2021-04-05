SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

SDY stock opened at $118.74 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $119.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

