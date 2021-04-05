SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHE. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,117,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 552.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 53,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,880,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 227,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $119.88 on Monday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $130.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.44.

