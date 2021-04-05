SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 343.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 340.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period.

Shares of KIE opened at $37.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

