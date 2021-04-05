Spectrecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00052705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00285674 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026303 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

