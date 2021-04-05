Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Reaches $100.60 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $100.60 million and approximately $689,213.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 53.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.22 or 0.00675288 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028763 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

