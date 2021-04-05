SPINDLE (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $679,793.65 and approximately $636.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,657.93 or 0.99505031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00036514 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.54 or 0.00458942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.68 or 0.00873081 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.85 or 0.00328839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00094003 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002690 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 tokens. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

