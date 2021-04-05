Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $163.25 on Monday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $163.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.21.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.