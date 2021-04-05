Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.30. 2,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,236. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -541.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

