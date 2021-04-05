Sport and Leisure Reaches Market Cap of $78.30 Million (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Sport and Leisure has a total market cap of $78.30 million and approximately $766,084.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 18% against the dollar. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.77 or 0.00140395 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000142 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

