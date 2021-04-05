Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded at Citigroup

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

NYSE SPOT traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $275.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,139. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.46. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $116.00 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,018,000 after acquiring an additional 246,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

