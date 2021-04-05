Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. BTIG Research increased their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Sprout Social stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,558. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -35.33. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,330 shares of company stock worth $12,013,716 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after buying an additional 27,102 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth $30,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

