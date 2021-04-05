SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.56

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $60.08, with a volume of 225 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.55.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 123.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SPX by 101.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after purchasing an additional 49,732 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

