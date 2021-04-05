Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,650,056 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Square worth $358,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.64, for a total value of $2,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,239,469.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $269,006,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of Square stock opened at $229.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.31, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.01.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.