Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 11,040 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $25,675.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,046 shares of company stock worth $433,018. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.91 on Monday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.