Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Five9 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Five9 by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $3,922,026.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $164.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.84 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.