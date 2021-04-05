Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of L. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Loews by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 559,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Loews by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,664,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,847,000 after purchasing an additional 446,751 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Loews by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,617,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,853,000 after purchasing an additional 351,736 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Loews by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 415,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 177,222 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Loews by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 139,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.66. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $205,396.50. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,612 shares of company stock worth $757,274. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

