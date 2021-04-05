Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,862 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182,352 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,591,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,505,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,905,000 after purchasing an additional 67,645 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $92.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.22. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Recommended Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.