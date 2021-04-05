Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.26 Million in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.66% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 971.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,331 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,202.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 154,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $31.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

