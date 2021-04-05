Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

NYSE SU opened at $21.53 on Monday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

