Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 64,184 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

SNDR stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.58%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

