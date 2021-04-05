Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

