Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,298 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Shares of TECH opened at $388.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.92 and a 200 day moving average of $320.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $180.16 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total value of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

