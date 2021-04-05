Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,950 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.24% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $27.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $703.84 million, a P/E ratio of 186.40 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

