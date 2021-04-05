Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 69,832 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,832 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 597,172 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 323,762 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 322,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 187,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $30.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

