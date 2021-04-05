Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 82,008 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,008 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

NYSE CHWY opened at $82.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.02. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,660 shares of company stock worth $35,413,602 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.