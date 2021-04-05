SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Shares Down 0.3%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.87 and last traded at C$19.02. Approximately 371,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 599,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SSR Mining to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a C$31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

In related news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,389.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

