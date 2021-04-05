St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,011.88 ($13.22).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STJ shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Paul Manduca bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £120,500 ($157,434.02). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,256 ($16.41), for a total value of £37,114.80 ($48,490.72). In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,885 shares of company stock worth $356,640,070.

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,289.50 ($16.85) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 703.40 ($9.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,476.50 ($19.29). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,236.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The firm has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

