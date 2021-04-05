STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.76

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 106,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

