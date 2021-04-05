Staker Price Up 33.5% Over Last Week (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Staker has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Staker has a total market cap of $12,985.64 and approximately $30.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staker coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Staker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00293871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00098597 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.28 or 0.00791095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00029126 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.