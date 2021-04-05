Stakinglab (LABX) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Stakinglab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,937.52 and $237.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001424 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Stakinglab Token Profile

Stakinglab (LABX) is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.