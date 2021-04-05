Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.72 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $114.63 million and $41.72 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00681552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028648 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

