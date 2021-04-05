Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.
NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.46 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,024,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
