Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ SBLK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.46 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,024,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

