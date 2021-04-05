Starbase One Day Volume Tops $6,172.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $786,422.47 and $6,172.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00053328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.81 or 0.00681396 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00071530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028458 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.