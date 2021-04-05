Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,618,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 549,872 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.39% of Starbucks worth $494,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 156,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,791,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,524 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 637,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after acquiring an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $109.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

