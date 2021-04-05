Stealth (XST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,041.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $14,041.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001301 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00019387 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 143.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,125,194 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

