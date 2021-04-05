Steem (STEEM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $50.47 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002034 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $441.28 million and $50.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 386,589,954 coins and its circulating supply is 369,615,860 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

