SteepCoin Trading Down 38.5% This Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,708.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

