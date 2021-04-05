SteepCoin Trading Up 46.1% Over Last 7 Days (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $106,795.78 and $554.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.10 or 0.00873608 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

