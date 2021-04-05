Stelco (TSE:STLC) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.60

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.60 and last traded at C$29.59, with a volume of 34109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stelco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CSFB upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stelco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

