Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stericycle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stericycle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 12,543 shares during the period.

SRCL opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

