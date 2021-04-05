Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $23.34 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 127.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 282.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 277,718 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

