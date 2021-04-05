Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Holdings Raised by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 277,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $23.34 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

