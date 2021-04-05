Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.43% of Sterling Bancorp worth $50,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

