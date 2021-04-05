Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,654,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.48% of Sterling Bancorp worth $191,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,344,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,141,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after buying an additional 424,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STL. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

STL stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

