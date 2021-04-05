stETH (Lido) 1-Day Volume Tops $83,294.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $2,104.15 or 0.03530862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $401.92 million and $83,294.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00074316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.17 or 0.00297293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00096415 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.27 or 0.00745499 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 119.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00028958 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 191,014 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

