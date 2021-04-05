stETH (STETH) Trading Up 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00074316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00298520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00096815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.18 or 0.00783743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017330 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

