Steven S. Sintros Sells 982 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $217,895.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNF traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $223.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.08. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.