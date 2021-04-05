Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 15,838 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 309.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,838 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 2,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ITT opened at $90.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $91.67.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

