Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $133.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 701.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its 200 day moving average is $145.01. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

