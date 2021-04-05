Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,044 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,997 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Alarm.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alarm.com by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,725,000 after purchasing an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $87.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.